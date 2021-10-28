Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Primo Water worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

