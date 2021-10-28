PRIZM Hits Market Cap of $12.78 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $28,592.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001285 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,339,417 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

