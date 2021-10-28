Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,973,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $216,582,000 after buying an additional 152,104 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 215,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,236,594. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

