ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $6.10. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 66,714 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -0.19.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

