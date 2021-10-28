ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $6.10. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 66,714 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -0.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
