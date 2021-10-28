Prosus’ (PROSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PROSY stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 209,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,984. The firm has a market cap of $142.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

