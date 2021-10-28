Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,159 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

PTGX stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.97. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

