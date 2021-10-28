Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.51

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.51 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 9546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

