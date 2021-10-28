Proton Price Hits $0.0348 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $291.88 million and $33.67 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,263,880,760 coins and its circulating supply is 8,379,713,470 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.