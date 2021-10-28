PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Trading Down 0.8%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.10. 6,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 25,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

