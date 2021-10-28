PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,087 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,561,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.