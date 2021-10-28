Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 57,844 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $31,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

