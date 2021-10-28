Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $640.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.12 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

