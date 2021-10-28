Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,467 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Shares of GPN opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

