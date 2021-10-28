PulteGroup, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

