Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €106.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

ETR:PUM traded up €3.65 ($4.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching €106.15 ($124.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €102.58 and a 200-day moving average of €97.95. Puma has a 12 month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

