Puma’s (PUMSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 2,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015. Puma has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.