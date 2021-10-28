Puma’s (PUMSY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

