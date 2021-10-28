Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.54 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $367.76 million and approximately $31.54 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00094791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,897.81 or 0.98417531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.03 or 0.06887904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

