Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

MSFT stock opened at $324.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $326.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

