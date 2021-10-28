Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $60.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 582.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

