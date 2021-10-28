Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.15.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

