Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $324.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $326.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

