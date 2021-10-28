Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

