Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Wedbush

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $25.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,530.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $138.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,077.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,924.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,554.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

