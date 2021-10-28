QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.69 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.69 million and $995,123.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.