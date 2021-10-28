Quant 24-Hour Volume Hits $76.40 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $290.13 or 0.00476403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $76.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001392 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.40 or 0.00939901 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.