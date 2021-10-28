Quanta Services (PWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Quanta Services has set its FY21 guidance at $4.32-4.68 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $4.320-$4.680 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Quanta Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $116.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

