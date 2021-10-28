Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Quanterix worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after buying an additional 93,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.50. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $905,440. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.