Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of QTRHF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 16,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,701. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $240.47 million, a PE ratio of 211.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

