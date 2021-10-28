Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Tops $34.90 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market cap of $34.90 million and $3.76 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 20,826.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,432,629,487 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

