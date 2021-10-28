RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.