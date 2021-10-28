Rage Fan Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,669.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $846,471.60 and approximately $88,669.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,738.07 or 1.00268194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,342.81 or 0.07053123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022581 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

