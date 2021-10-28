Raise (RAISE) Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 52.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Raise has a market capitalization of $73,463.07 and approximately $136.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 48.2% higher against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232625 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

