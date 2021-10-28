Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 16016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on METC. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.55 million, a PE ratio of 141.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

