RAMP Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $105.05 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

