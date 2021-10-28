Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Rapid7 worth $57,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after buying an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,614,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $129.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

