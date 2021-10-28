Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Rapidz has a market cap of $369,150.46 and $29.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00218947 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

