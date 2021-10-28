Raydium Trading 5% Lower This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Raydium has a total market cap of $740.32 million and $178.69 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $10.06 or 0.00016335 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,572,797 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

