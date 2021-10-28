Raymond James Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$48.50 Price Target

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) received a C$48.50 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPX. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

CPX stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,611. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

