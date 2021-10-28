Raymond James Increases Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target to C$3.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 207.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Itafos stock remained flat at $C$1.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,165. Itafos has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$226.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

Get Itafos alerts:

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.