Raymond James Increases Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target to C$3.75

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 207.38% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Itafos stock remained flat at $C$1.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,165. Itafos has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$226.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.
Itafos Company Profile
