Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,078. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

