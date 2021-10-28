Raymond James Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a $62.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Methanex has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.