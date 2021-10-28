Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.97. 6,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,437,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.67.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

