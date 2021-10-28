Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZLNDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY):

10/20/2021 – Zalando had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/14/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

10/8/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

9/27/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/1/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

