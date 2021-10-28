Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centamin (CEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centamin (LON: CEY):

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Centamin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Centamin had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CEY traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.38 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,005. Centamin plc has a 12 month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.73.

Get Centamin plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Ross Jerrard acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.