Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

9/29/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/22/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 34,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,843. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

