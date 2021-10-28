Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) recently:

10/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/21/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/18/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/15/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/6/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

APO opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

