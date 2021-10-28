Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SVNLY) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from SEK 99 to SEK 103. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/21/2021 – Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2021 – Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 118. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 77,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

