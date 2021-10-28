Record (LON:REC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.36

Record plc (LON:REC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.36 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 79.80 ($1.04). Record shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.09), with a volume of 103,415 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £166.41 million and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.