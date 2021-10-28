ReddCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.63 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.63 million and $2.34 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,645.31 or 1.00218611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.52 or 0.00298352 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.74 or 0.00511681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00186758 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015930 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

